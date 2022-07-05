Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Sam Sherring made his English Football League debut for Accrington at Crewe last August

Northampton Town have signed Bournemouth centre-back Sam Sherring on a two-year contract.

The clubs have agreed undisclosed compensation for the 22-year-old, who is the sixth summer signing made by the Cobblers.

Sherring did not play a first-team game for the Cherries, but had loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United in 2021-22.

He made 29 appearances last season - 24 of them in League One.

"There has been considerable and sustained interest in him this summer from clubs at a number of different levels including some clubs in League One, and we are delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields," said Northampton boss Jon Brady.

"He is another strong addition to our defensive unit, and another who fits the profile of player we are looking for."

Northampton start the League Two campaign with a home game against Colchester United on 30 July, after reaching the play-offs last season.

