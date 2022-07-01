Close menu

Mohamed Salah signs new three-year Liverpool contract

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Egypt forward only had a year left on his previous deal and there had been doubts about whether he would stay.

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years at Anfield since moving from Roma.

He said: "I feel great and I am excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone. We are in a good position to fight for everything."

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 16:13

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 16:13

    Difficult to imagine Liverpool letting his contract run out, so the only options were to extend his contract or sell him. Obviously they think that his recent dip in form was due to the contract situation. Liverpool fans will hope they're right about that, though given how strong the club's recruitment has been recently, they probably are. Got to be a good move.

  • Comment posted by Ninder, today at 16:13

    BOOM

  • Comment posted by panasonic, today at 16:13

    Happy 😃

  • Comment posted by steveo88, today at 16:13

    Unexpected.

  • Comment posted by danny, today at 16:13

    Great news.

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 16:12

    He knew it was the best club to play for.

  • Comment posted by erika, today at 16:12

  • Comment posted by BrownLoudGecko, today at 16:12

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 16:12

  • Comment posted by Ursicles, today at 16:12

    Increases his sell on value next yr

  • Comment posted by nbk, today at 16:12

    Mane may have won the African Cup, but Salah is the real winner with his 300k plus a week contract at Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 16:12

    So 1 more year and then Liverpool get a fee. Fair enough.

  • Comment posted by BBMac, today at 16:12

    Brilliant news, so glad the club can move forward

  • Comment posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 16:12

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 16:12

    Don't walk like an Egyptian.

  • Comment posted by tawl, today at 16:12

    Salah just solidify his legendary status at LFC

  • Comment posted by avalon, today at 16:12

    Salah accepts that no other team will pay what he's after. Well I suppose he works in the Liverpool system so it's probably a good deal for both sides.

  • Comment posted by Ingold, today at 16:12

    Breaking club records and becoming a true legend.

  • Comment posted by Rob in Sussex, today at 16:12

    a few called that wrong! Great to see him staying in the prem league.

