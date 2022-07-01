Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Egypt forward only had a year left on his previous deal and there had been doubts about whether he would stay.

Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances during his five years at Anfield since moving from Roma.

He said: "I feel great and I am excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone. We are in a good position to fight for everything."

