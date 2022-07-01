Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Maria Francis-Jones was part of Gemma Grainger's Wales squad for their friendly against New Zealand

Wales full-back Maria Francis-Jones has signed a dual-registration deal with Sheffield United and Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old joined Women's Super League's Manchester City in August 2021 and spent last season playing for Blackburn Rovers.

Under the new deal, Francis-Jones will continue her development at Manchester City, but get first-team opportunities with the Blades.

"I'm so excited," said Francis-Jones.

"I can't wait to get going now and start pre-season off with the team.

"The change and transition for me from Wales to England was a big shock at first, but I adapted really well and I'm just really excited to kick off my senior career now at Sheffield United."

United head coach Neil Redfearn said: "It's Maria's time now to go out and play and get first team experience.

"She's young and hungry and ready to go."