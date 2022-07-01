Close menu
Euro Under-19 Championship - Final
Israel U19Israel U191England U19England U193

Israel U19 1-3 England U19: Gutsy England crowned European Under-19 champions

England's players celebrate scoring against Israel in the European Under-19 Championship final
England won all five games at the European Under-19 Championship, scoring 12 times and conceding two

England fought back from going behind to defeat Israel after extra time and win the European Under-19 Championship.

Oscar Gloch's clever turn and finish gave Israel the lead before Callum Doyle equalised from close range.

Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka came close to winning it when he hit the post for England, who took control in extra time in Slovakia.

Chukwuemeka chested his side ahead and club-mate Aaron Ramsey sealed victory on a famous night for the Young Lions.

England's players celebrated wildly at the end after a hard-fought victory against an impressive Israel side.

It is the second time in five years the Young Lions have won the competition, with keeper Aaron Ramsdale, now at Arsenal, and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount part of the side that were crowned champions in 2017.

Line-ups

Israel U19

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Tzarfati
  • 13FeingoldBooked at 17minsSubstituted forTomerat 90+2'minutes
  • 4Lemkin
  • 3Israelov
  • 12Revivo
  • 8MadmonBooked at 120mins
  • 6KancepolskyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forNaviat 67'minutes
  • 15AbedSubstituted forIfrahat 86'minutes
  • 10Gloch
  • 11LugasiSubstituted forTurgemanat 86'minutesBooked at 107mins
  • 20EbraheimSubstituted forGornoat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gliklich
  • 2Tomer
  • 5Edri
  • 7Ifrah
  • 9Turgeman
  • 14Navi
  • 16Mucha
  • 17Baya
  • 19Gorno

England U19

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Cox
  • 5EdwardsBooked at 39mins
  • 6Quansah
  • 3DoyleBooked at 42mins
  • 12OyegokeSubstituted forNorton-Cuffyat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14ScottBooked at 56minsSubstituted forIroegbunamat 73'minutesBooked at 115mins
  • 8ChukwuemekaBooked at 120mins
  • 11Vale
  • 7DevineSubstituted forChambersat 85'minutes
  • 9ScarlettSubstituted forDelapat 105'minutes
  • 18Bynoe-GittensSubstituted forA Ramseyat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Norton-Cuffy
  • 4Iroegbunam
  • 10A Ramsey
  • 13Sharman-Lowe
  • 15Chambers
  • 16Humphreys
  • 17Iling-Junior
  • 19Delap
  • 20Jebbison
Referee:
António Nobre

Match Stats

Home TeamIsrael U19Away TeamEngland U19
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home19
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away11

