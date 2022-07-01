England fought back from going behind to defeat Israel after extra time and win the European Under-19 Championship.
Oscar Gloch's clever turn and finish gave Israel the lead before Callum Doyle equalised from close range.
Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka came close to winning it when he hit the post for England, who took control in extra time in Slovakia.
Chukwuemeka chested his side ahead and club-mate Aaron Ramsey sealed victory on a famous night for the Young Lions.
England's players celebrated wildly at the end after a hard-fought victory against an impressive Israel side.
It is the second time in five years the Young Lions have won the competition, with keeper Aaron Ramsdale, now at Arsenal, and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount part of the side that were crowned champions in 2017.
Line-ups
Israel U19
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Tzarfati
- 13FeingoldBooked at 17minsSubstituted forTomerat 90+2'minutes
- 4Lemkin
- 3Israelov
- 12Revivo
- 8MadmonBooked at 120mins
- 6KancepolskyBooked at 45minsSubstituted forNaviat 67'minutes
- 15AbedSubstituted forIfrahat 86'minutes
- 10Gloch
- 11LugasiSubstituted forTurgemanat 86'minutesBooked at 107mins
- 20EbraheimSubstituted forGornoat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gliklich
- 2Tomer
- 5Edri
- 7Ifrah
- 9Turgeman
- 14Navi
- 16Mucha
- 17Baya
- 19Gorno
England U19
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Cox
- 5EdwardsBooked at 39mins
- 6Quansah
- 3DoyleBooked at 42mins
- 12OyegokeSubstituted forNorton-Cuffyat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14ScottBooked at 56minsSubstituted forIroegbunamat 73'minutesBooked at 115mins
- 8ChukwuemekaBooked at 120mins
- 11Vale
- 7DevineSubstituted forChambersat 85'minutes
- 9ScarlettSubstituted forDelapat 105'minutes
- 18Bynoe-GittensSubstituted forA Ramseyat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Norton-Cuffy
- 4Iroegbunam
- 10A Ramsey
- 13Sharman-Lowe
- 15Chambers
- 16Humphreys
- 17Iling-Junior
- 19Delap
- 20Jebbison
- Referee:
- António Nobre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11