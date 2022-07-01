Last updated on .From the section Hull

Ozan Tufan played for Fenerbahce in both Champions League and Europa League games

Hull City have signed Turkey international Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce on a three-year deal, although terms are undisclosed.

The 27-year-old midfielder has scored 21 goals in 182 appearances for the Istanbul club, since arriving from Bursaspor in the summer of 2015.

Tufan also has experience of English football, having played in the Premier League on loan to Watford last term.

He becomes the first Turkish player to represent Hull City.

The Tigers were taken over by Acun Medya Group, a Turkish company fronted by Acun Ilicali, last season.

