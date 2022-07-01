Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Douglas James-Taylor has played regularly for Stoke's under-23 side

League Two side Walsall have signed forward Douglas James-Taylor from Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old joined the Potters from Salford City in the summer of 2020, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

James-Taylor finished last season on loan in National League North with AFC Fylde.

"He's coming in with the right attitude to provide competition up front and out wide," said Walsall boss Michael Flynn.

