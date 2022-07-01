Last updated on .From the section Womens European Championship

Lauren Hemp made her England debut in 2019 at the age of 19

England winger Lauren Hemp says she is "itching to get going" as she prepares for the Women's Euro 2022 Championship.

The Lionesses kick off the tournament, which is being held in England, against Austria at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium on Wednesday, 6 July.

Hemp, 21, plays for Manchester City and has been highlighted as one of the players to watch in the competition.

"I have had experience with the Under-20s but this is going to be on a 10 times bigger scale," she said.

"There are going to be nerves but it's great to be surrounded by people like Jill Scott and Ellen White, who've been there, done that.

"I can learn from them. It's good to have the youth here as well; people I've been involved with at Under-20s. It's great to have them here as well."

Hemp won a record fourth PFA Young Player of the Year award last season after picking up the League Cup title, which she added to the FA Cup winner's medal from 2020.

She made her England debut aged 19 in 2019 and has scored seven goals in 22 senior international appearances.

"It's incredible to think the last few years have been such a whirlwind," she said.

"It's important to take a step back and remember how far I've come. I don't think I do that enough. I don't think I celebrate my individual awards and stuff like that as much as I should.

"It'll only give me confidence going into the Euros and that's going to bring out the best in me.

"It's that balance in making sure I perform at my best but that I enjoy the journey as well because when I do enjoy it you get the best out of me."