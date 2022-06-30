Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Newly-promoted Serie A side Lecce have made a £2m bid for Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Benfica winger Jota has agreed a four-year deal to join Celtic on a permanent basis after scoring 13 goals on loan with the Scottish champions last season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Dundee United have made a three-year-offer to Scotland squad goalkeeper Zander Clark, who is a free agent after leaving St Johnstone, but there is interest in the 30-year-old in England. (Daily Record) external-link

Stephen Kelly is set to leave Rangers this summer and the 22-year-old midfielder is wanted by a number of Scottish Premiership clubs while there is also strong interest from English Leagues One and Two. (Daily Express) external-link

Kilmarnock are keen on Northern Irish midfielder Liam Donnelly, who is a free agent after four years with Motherwell. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen have declared an interest in Jamal Amofa but have still to make an offer for the versatile defender who is out of contract at Dutch club ADO Den Haag. (Daily Express) external-link

A proposed loan deal for Celtic defender Christopher Jullien to join German club Schalke is off due to a last minute financial hitch. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed that Hearts are keen on a loan or permanent transfer for Connor Ronan but won't pay Wolves a reported £500,000 asking fee for the attacking midfielder who is under contract until 2024. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson expects Daniel MacKay and Dylan Tait to head out on loan next season - but insisted both players are part of his plans at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

French club Brest are close to a deal for former Celtic forward Karamoko Dembele, with the 19-year-old out of contract. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Nir Bitton has agreed a deal to sign with Maccabi Tel Aviv after the Israel midfielder left Celtic at the end of last season following nine trophy-laden years in Glasgow. (Herald) external-link