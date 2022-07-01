Transfer news: Done deals during July 2022
With domestic seasons starting later this month around Europe, clubs are continuing to reshape their squads.
1 July
Premier League
Richarlison [Everton - Tottenham] Reported £60m
Scottish Premiership
Jota [Benfica - Celtic] Undisclosed
