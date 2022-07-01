Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jesse Lingard only started two Premier League games for Manchester United last season

Everton have held talks with England midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after his Manchester United contract expired at the end of June.

But he has also drawn interest from West Ham, where he had a successful loan spell during the 2020-21 season.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is keen to sign players before the club's pre-season trip to the United States later this month and will have money to spend after selling Richarlison for £60m.

The Brazilian forward joined Tottenham on Friday on a five-year deal.

Lingard fell out of favour at Manchester United last season and said he felt let down by his treatment at a club where he graduated to the first team via the club's academy.

West Ham have twice tried to sign the England international on a permanent basis, while Newcastle have also been interested.

Lingard has 32 England caps and last played for his country in the World Cup qualifier win over Andorra last October.

Everton are also interested in Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, but it is understood the 26-year-old is one of several options the club are looking at.

Former Burnley defender James Tarkowski is expected to complete a move to Everton after also becoming a free agent.