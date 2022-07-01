Otis Khan: Grimsby Town sign midfielder on two-year deal from Leyton Orient
Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Otis Khan from Leyton Orient on a two-year deal.
The 26-year-old made 20 appearances for the east London club, having joined them from Walsall on an 18-month deal in January this year.
"I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to get it over the line and I can't wait to get started," he said.
"There's a real buzz about the club, there are a lot of good players and I'm looking forward to contributing."
