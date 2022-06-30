Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Reece Brown scored twice for Peterborough as they won promotion from League One in 2020-21 - his last goal coming in a loss to Hull City in March 2021

Forest Green have re-signed midfielder Reece Brown on a free transfer after his release by Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old returns to the New Lawn three years after leaving for the Yorkshire side for an undisclosed fee.

Brown, who scored 14 goals in 94 games in his first spell, made just one EFL Cup appearance for Huddersfield.

He had three spells on loan at Peterborough United, scoring twice in League One during a season-long stint at London Road in 2020-21.

"He was one of the first names mentioned when I joined the club after his previous spell, where he was massively popular with the fans and was a great performer on the pitch," head coach Ian Burchnall told the club website. external-link

"He's won League One before and now has Championship experience too. Reece is a super-talented player who can be really creative in the team for us, so we're all happy to have him with us."

