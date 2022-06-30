Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Arthur Gnahoua's five goals for Morecambe last season came via braces against Crewe and Charlton, as well as a goal in their 3-0 win against Burton in April

Morecambe forward Arthur Gnahoua has signed a new contract to remain with the League One club for a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old joined from Bolton Wanderers last summer ahead of the Shrimps' first season in League One.

The Frenchman previously played for Macclesfield, Shrewsbury, Fylde and Carlisle prior to joining Bolton.

He made 40 appearances for Morecambe in his debut season with the club and scored five goals.