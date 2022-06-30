SWPL: Rangers begin title defence against Glasgow Women in first season under SPFL
Rangers will begin the defence of their first Scottish Women's Premier League title at home to promoted Glasgow Women on Sunday 7 August.
It is the first season under the auspices of the Scottish Professional Football League, with the top flight expanded by two teams to 12.
Deposed champions Glasgow City host Spartans on the opening day.
Third-top Celtic are also at home - to Hibernian - and SWPL2 champions Dundee United entertain Motherwell.
Aberdeen travel to face Hamilton Academical, who finished bottom during a season without relegation from the top flight, while Heart of Midlothian host Partick Thistle.
Two newcomers meet in the eight-team SWPL2 as East Fife travel to face Gartcairn, while last year's Championship North winners, Montrose, entertain Stirling University.
Kilmarnock and Boroughmuir Thistle, who were both chasing promotion last season, meet in Ayrshire, while Queen's Park travel to Perth to face St Johnstone.
The SPFL points out that games are subject to change because of TV coverage, with interim SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre describing it as "a hugely exciting moment" to publish the fixture list.
"This will be the first season of the SWPL under the responsibility of the SPFL and we believe this is a significant moment for the continued growth of the game in this country," she said.
SWPL fixtures: Sunday, 7 August
SWPL1
Celtic v Hibernian
Dundee United v Motherwell
Glasgow City v Spartans
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen
Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle
Rangers v Glasgow Women
Read full fixtureshere (external site).
SWPL 2
Boroughmuir Thistle v Kilmarnock
Gartcairn v East Fife
Montrose v Stirling University
St Johnstone v Queen's Park
Read full fixtureshere (external site).