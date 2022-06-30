Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers Women ended Glasgow City's 14-year reign as Scottish champions

Rangers will begin the defence of their first Scottish Women's Premier League title at home to promoted Glasgow Women on Sunday 7 August.

It is the first season under the auspices of the Scottish Professional Football League, with the top flight expanded by two teams to 12.

Deposed champions Glasgow City host Spartans on the opening day.

Third-top Celtic are also at home - to Hibernian - and SWPL2 champions Dundee United entertain Motherwell.

Aberdeen travel to face Hamilton Academical, who finished bottom during a season without relegation from the top flight, while Heart of Midlothian host Partick Thistle.

Two newcomers meet in the eight-team SWPL2 as East Fife travel to face Gartcairn, while last year's Championship North winners, Montrose, entertain Stirling University.

Kilmarnock and Boroughmuir Thistle, who were both chasing promotion last season, meet in Ayrshire, while Queen's Park travel to Perth to face St Johnstone.

The SPFL points out that games are subject to change because of TV coverage, with interim SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre describing it as "a hugely exciting moment" to publish the fixture list.

"This will be the first season of the SWPL under the responsibility of the SPFL and we believe this is a significant moment for the continued growth of the game in this country," she said.

SWPL fixtures: Sunday, 7 August

SWPL1

Celtic v Hibernian

Dundee United v Motherwell

Glasgow City v Spartans

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

Rangers v Glasgow Women

Read full fixtureshere (external site). external-link

SWPL 2

Boroughmuir Thistle v Kilmarnock

Gartcairn v East Fife

Montrose v Stirling University

St Johnstone v Queen's Park