Jake Turner was released by Newcastle earlier this month

Gillingham have signed former Newcastle goalkeeper Jake Turner on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old, who was released by the Magpies earlier this month, is the Gills' second keeper signing this week.

Charlton Athletic stopper Ashley Maynard-Brewer joined the club on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

Gillingham were relegated from League One with defeat against champions Rotherham United on the final day of the season.

Turner began his career in the academy at Bolton Wanderers before signing for Newcastle in the summer of 2019.

He joined Morecambe on a season-long loan in the summer of 2020, making 17 appearances and keeping three clean sheets before being recalled to Tyneside in early 2021.

A loan at Colchester followed later that year, where he made 14 appearances.

The length of Turner's contract has not been specified.

