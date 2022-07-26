Close menu

Can you name Team GB's London 2012 football squads?

Last updated on .From the section Football

Mascots carry out the union jack flag before Team GB's match at Wembley

A decade on from the start of London 2012, we are putting your knowledge to the test.

The home Olympics ultimately ended in disappointment for Team GB's football sides, with both the men's and women's teams exiting at the quarter-final stage.

But how many members of Stuart Pearce and Hope Powell's squads can you name from the hints below?

You have 10 minutes.

Can you name Team GB's men's football squad from London 2012?

Can you name Team GB's women's football squad from London 2012?

