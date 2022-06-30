Close menu

Shrewsbury Town cancel pre-season friendly against Qatar SC

Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury Town's plans to play Qatar faced opposition

Shrewsbury have cancelled a pre-season friendly against a side from Qatar.

Town's LGBTQ+ fans' group Proud Salopiansexternal-link called for the game on 6 July against Qatar SC to be scrapped.

The League One club will instead host an open training session on the same day at their pre-season training camp in Valencia.

Watford this week cancelled a friendly against the Qatar national side after complaints from supporters' groups concerned about human rights.

However, Portsmouth say they will play Qatar SC - a club side from the Gulf state - on 9 July as part of their pre-season trip to Spain.

In a club statement,external-link Shrewsbury did not give a reason for the game being called off.

They said it had been arranged at short notice to replace a planned game with Coventry City, which fell through as both clubs could not agree on a venue based on the locations of their respective training camps.

On Wednesday, Shrewsbury had said their captain would wear a rainbow armband for the match against Qatar SC following the concerns raised by their supporters.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and there are strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The country has also been heavily criticised over its treatment of migrant workers building stadiums for the World Cup, to be held later this year.

