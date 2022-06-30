Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

Jersey Bulls plan to enter a side in the FA Youth Cup this season.

The island side - which plays in Combined Counties League Premier South in the ninth tier of English football - already has an under-23 team that plays cup matches in the UK.

The Jersey FA Centre of Excellence will run the side, which will be the first from outside the English mainland to enter the prestigious under-18 event.

The club will now look to raise around £30,000 to fund the side's campaign.

Should the club be unable to raise the funds, they say the venture will "not be viable".

"All Jersey league under-18 club managers have been contacted and the positive support for entrance into the FA Youth Cup reflects the good relationships we have with the local clubs," said Bulls chairman Russell Le Feuvre.

"We are keen to continue to raise the quality of football and football opposition for players on the island," added Bulls chief executive Ian Horswell.

"By taking part in the FA Youth Cup our young players will get significant exposure to a high standard of football on the mainland. It's a very exciting prospect."