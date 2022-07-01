West Ham 'really hard to turn down' - Kelly

Patrick Kelly says he is targeting making his senior West Ham debut within three years after joining the Hammers from Irish Premiership side Coleraine.

The midfielder, 17, signed a three-year deal with the London club having caught the eye of several English sides.

The move comes after a breakthrough season with the Bannsiders.

"In three years I would hope to be playing in West Ham's first team," Kelly said.

"I had a chat with the academy manager and we just spoke about what the target would be over the next year, whether it could be a loan deal depending on how you do, he just said it's all up to you."

Kelly finished the season as one of Coleraine's standout performers having only made his debut in September before signing his first professional contract the following month.

The Northern Ireland Under-19 international started all five of Coleraine's post-split fixtures with West Ham watching him several times before making an offer that includes a sell-on clause.

With the move now confirmed, Kelly has set his sights on a long-term future in east London.

Kelly with agent Lee Mudd after signing a three-year deal with West Ham

"Just to make my Premier League debut and to try and get myself in the team and stay in it," he said when asked about his goals for the next three years.

"It would be a dream come true, that's all I've ever wanted to do: just play in the Premier League."

Kelly makes the move having finished his penultimate year at Loreto College in Coleraine but will continue his studies at West Ham, undertaking two A-Levels in the first year with the option of pursuing a third thereafter.

"My mum was talking about education, but she had made sure I'm still able to do that over there. It was an easy decision for me," said the Portstewart native.

"My thought about waiting was 'with the luck I've had in the past I'll get injured or something' so I didn't want to wait. For my part I didn't want to risk it and my parents were leaving it up to me."

'You know the chance is there'

Kelly will link up with fellow Northern Ireland youngsters Callum Marshall and Michael Forbes at a West Ham academy that boasts a star-studded list of alumni.

Current first team captain Declan Rice came through a system that produced such talent as Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole.

"I think that gives you an incentive to work hard because you know the chance is there," Kelly reflected.

"If you're doing well in training and working hard you know you're going to get a chance.

"We went over a few weeks ago for my medical and everyone about the club, even going into the canteen and meeting all the chefs through to all the academy managers and coaches, they're all just so friendly.

"I thought it was quite an easy decision, there's two Northern Ireland players [Callum Marshall and Michael Forbes] over there so that helped my decision as well.

"I just want to work hard and start well, get a few games under my belt and who knows what the next couple of months could bring."

Kelly was a mainstay in Coleraine's midfield by the end of his debut season

Having been a part of the Northern Ireland academy from age 11, Kelly lost his place at 14 as he struggled to physically contend with his peers, who grew far sooner than he did.

Last March Kelly returned to the international set-up at Under-19 level having worked closely with the youth coaches at Coleraine to overcome the disappointment of losing his spot.

"I struggled with that at the start," he admitted.

"I didn't really take that well and I struggled for a few weeks but the coaches I had at Coleraine at the time, John Greg and Andy Law, really helped me. If it wasn't for those two I'd have been in a bit of bother but they really helped me settle in again and get back at it.

"I didn't think the dream was over but I knew it was going to be a lot harder.

"In a way it helped me. At the time I didn't realise that but in the long run it has because it made me kick on and work harder."