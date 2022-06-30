Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ex-Everton junior Jon Nolan returns to his native Merseyside in joining Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers have signed free agent midfielder Jon Nolan on a one-year-deal, following his release by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old joined the Gas midway through the season following his departure from Ipswich, but a calf injury limited him to one appearance.

Liverpool-born Nolan has scored 34 goals in 327 senior games for eight clubs, including Lincoln and Stockport.

"I'm happy to get the deal over the line," Nolan told the Tranmere website.

"It's been a long off-season for me and I've worked to get to this position fitness wise so I'm happy to get it sorted.

"I've been in training for a week or two to see how it was and I was happy to be here as soon as I came. It's a massive club, the facilities here are top notch and I couldn't ask for any more really."

