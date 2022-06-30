Marcus Maddison last played league football for Bolton before a year out

Former Peterborough and Charlton winger Marcus Maddison usually uses his Instagram page to keep his thousands of followers up to date with his online streaming channel or his recovery from knee surgery.

Now the 28-year-old can thank the social media site for helping to hook himself up with a deal at National League North side Darlington, and a return to his native north east.

Maddison, who played 274 professional games before dropping down to non-league with Spalding United, used a modern method for making his interest known.

"I was thinking 'I want to go up north'," he told BBC Radio Tees. "So I went on my phone and looked at the teams I could potentially play for.

"I messaged Darlington on Instagram, sending them my number and saying I'd be interested.

"I got a call the next day and as soon as we spoke, this was where I wanted to be."

Football break 'made huge difference mentally'

Maddison was frequently linked with a move up the leagues when at Peterborough, having previously impressed while at Gateshead in the National League.

However, having left Posh, unhappy spells at Charlton and Bolton prompted him to step away from the game for a season.

"It's a tough one, things didn't go well at Bolton, and I wasn't in the right headspace to play football any more," he added.

"Taking a year out has made a huge difference to me mentally, I know where I want to be now. I want to be up north, to enjoy myself and I've got six or seven good years left in football so I'm going to use them."

The former Newcastle United academy player also used the break from football to have surgery on a knee injury, and has used his time out to work on his rehabilitation and return to fitness in order to give football a second go.

"Since my operation five months ago, I've been in the gym, been running, doing everything I can every single day," he added.

"I knew this was my opportunity in the summer to find a club and get back to where I want to be. I've come a long way."