Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Midfielder McGrandles made 39 appearances for Lincoln during their last League One campaign

Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on a three-year deal following the end of his contract at Lincoln City.

The 26-year-old joined Lincoln in 2020 from MK Dons and made 79 appearances for the League One Imps.

McGrandles regularly captained Lincoln during his time with the club.

"The manager has told me about his style of play, the way he wants to go about things and it suits me down to the ground," McGrandles said external-link .

"I want to be in a team that moves the ball and attacks, and ultimately enjoys playing football."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.