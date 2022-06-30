Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Saikou Janneh made 13 appearances for Shrewsbury last season after joining them in January on loan from Bristol City

Cambridge United have signed forward Saikou Janneh from Bristol City on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old played six first-team games for City, with both his goals for the club coming against Forest Green in an EFL Cup first-round tie last term.

Janneh spent much of his time in recent years out on loan, with spells at Newport, Torquay and in League One with Shrewsbury last season.

"I feel like I am wanted," said Janneh on his move to Cambridge.

"This is the best opportunity for me and I am happy to make a fresh start. I am ready and can't wait."

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said Janneh "has lots of potential" that the U's want to develop and "are looking forward to maximise".

"Saikou has shown flashes of quality in recent seasons that have made us aware of him for some time," Bonner told the club website. external-link

Janneh was under contract at Ashton Gate but is it not known whether Cambridge have paid a fee for the forward.

