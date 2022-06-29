Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder has signed Ryan Giles, Liam Roberts and Darragh Lenihan for Boro this summer so far

Boss Chris Wilder believes he has signed players who are a "good fit" to bring success to Middlesbrough, going into his first full season in charge.

The Teessiders just missed out on the Championship play-offs last term, after the former Oxford and Northampton boss succeeded Neil Warnock midseason.

"I'm signing players now that I believe fit in with the thread of the football club," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"I've said all along the club was certainly an incredible fit for me, and I like to think myself and my coaching staff are a good fit for the football club.

"Now we've got to do that in terms of the players that are coming in."

Wilder has been heartened by the interest shown by would-be signings in making the switch to Teesside, with Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen also close to sealing a season-long loan move to the Riverside.

And having steered boyhood team Sheffield United to Premier League promotion in his previous job, the 54-year-old feels there is anticipation he can mount another challenge with Boro.

"There's an enthusiasm to come here, people are looking at us now," Wilder added.

"We're third favourites with the bookies ahead of some big clubs, so there's a little bit of pressure on that.

"But that's not a problem, we understand that, and we're an interesting place to come and an attractive club for players to come and progress their career."