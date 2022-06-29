Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Johnstone, Bernabei, Jullien, Thiaw, Colak
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Argentine club Lanus have announced left-back Alexandro Bernabei, 21, has signed for Celtic in what is thought to be a £3.75m deal. (Daily Record)
Christopher Jullien is set for a medical at German club Schalke as the central defender prepares to leave Celtic with one year remaining on his contract. (Daily Mail)
Celtic aim to take Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, 20, as part of the loan deal involving Christopher Jullien. ( Calciomercato via Daily Express)
Rangers are determined to push through a deal for striker Antonio Colak as discussions continue with Greek club PAOK. (Herald)
Rangers remain favourites to land 28-year-old Antonio Colak but face competition from Copenhagen, Panathinaikos, Real Mallorca and his former club Malmo. (Scottish Sun)
Sevilla have targeted another striker instead of Rangers centre forward Alfredo Morelos - and it's former Ibrox flop Umar Sadiq who is in line for a £22m move to Spain. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers winger Ryan Kent is once again linked with a move to Elland Road this summer as Leeds prepare to sell Brazil star Raphinha. (Daily Record)
USA striker Christian Ramirez is set to leave Aberdeen after just one season, while four European sides are interested in Pittodrie midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Daily Express)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is confident that Scotland U21 midfielder Connor Barron will ignore transfer speculation and sign a new deal. (Football Scotland)
Midfielder Cammy Devlin admits he is desperate play for Australia at the World Cup after watching Hearts team-mates Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles help the Socceroos reach Qatar. (Edinburgh Evening News)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is backing Irish defenders Dan Cleary and John Mahon to "improve a lot" next season. (Courier)