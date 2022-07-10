Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Wales winger Rabbi Matondo is left out of Schalke's training camp as he prepares to join Rangers.(Sun) external-link

Rangers have targeted Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who is a USA international. (Mail) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reveals he has not re-watched his Rangers side's Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers duo Ryan Jack and John Souttar will return to full training this week after missing Saturday's friendly with Sunderland in Portugal, which was abandoned because of floodlight failure. (Sun) external-link

St Mirren midfielder Dylan Reid will hold signing talks with Celtic on Monday. (Record) external-link

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi vows to be Scottish football's top striker next season. (Sun) external-link

Experienced winger James Forrest is not content with making up the numbers at Celtic and wants to be a main player in the coming campaign. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Defender Declan Gallagher rejects suggestions he was not good enough for Aberdeen after joining St Mirren this summer. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin explains summer signing Ylber Ramadani was signed as a replacement for midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is close to joining Bologna. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Striker Christian Doidge, who scored a hat-trick in Hibernian's 5-0 Scottish League Cup win over Clyde, has vowed to fight for his Easter Road future after a frustrating season last term. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link