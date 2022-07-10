Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Matondo, Tillman, Celtic, Reid, Kyogo, Hibs, Doidge
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Wales winger Rabbi Matondo is left out of Schalke's training camp as he prepares to join Rangers.(Sun)
Rangers have targeted Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman, who is a USA international. (Mail)
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reveals he has not re-watched his Rangers side's Europa League final loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Herald - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Rangers duo Ryan Jack and John Souttar will return to full training this week after missing Saturday's friendly with Sunderland in Portugal, which was abandoned because of floodlight failure. (Sun)
St Mirren midfielder Dylan Reid will hold signing talks with Celtic on Monday. (Record)
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi vows to be Scottish football's top striker next season. (Sun)
Experienced winger James Forrest is not content with making up the numbers at Celtic and wants to be a main player in the coming campaign. (Herald - subscription required)
Defender Declan Gallagher rejects suggestions he was not good enough for Aberdeen after joining St Mirren this summer. (Record)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin explains summer signing Ylber Ramadani was signed as a replacement for midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is close to joining Bologna. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Striker Christian Doidge, who scored a hat-trick in Hibernian's 5-0 Scottish League Cup win over Clyde, has vowed to fight for his Easter Road future after a frustrating season last term. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee United boss Jack Ross feels his squad is "significantly short" and hopes to recruit during the club's Spanish training camp this week. (Courier - subscription required)