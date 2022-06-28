Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Oli Burke scored twice in 36 appearances for Sheffield United and twice in 14 appearances for Millwall during a loan spell last term

Sheffield United striker Oli Burke has left the club to join German Bundesliga 2 club Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Scotland international joined the Blades from West Bromwich Albion in September 2020.

He made 36 appearances for the club and also spent time on loan with Millwall during last season.

Burke, who began his career with Nottingham Forest, previously played in Germany for RB Leipzig in 2016-17.

