Miles Welch-Hayes: Harrogate Town sign former Colchester United defender
Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town have signed defender Miles Welch-Hayes following his release by fellow League Two club Colchester United.
Welch-Hayes, 25, joined Colchester in February 2020 and made 58 appearances during his time with the club.
"We've seen a lot of him at Colchester and watching him I thought he was a gritty defender and a superb athlete," boss Simon Weaver said.
"He's hard to beat and that's what we want to be as a team."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.