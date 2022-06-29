Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Miles Welch-Hayes made 15 appearances for Colchester United last season

Harrogate Town have signed defender Miles Welch-Hayes following his release by fellow League Two club Colchester United.

Welch-Hayes, 25, joined Colchester in February 2020 and made 58 appearances during his time with the club.

"We've seen a lot of him at Colchester and watching him I thought he was a gritty defender and a superb athlete," boss Simon Weaver said. external-link

"He's hard to beat and that's what we want to be as a team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.