Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old Australia international has played 91 times for the Black Cats and scored four goals since moving to the club in January 2020.

After initially arriving on loan from Bristol City, he made his move permanent the following summer.

He was in the Sunderland side that won the League One play-off final at Wembley and helped his country qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

"Going from League One to the Championship is a big step, but we wanted to keep that core together and retain our key performers from last season," Sunderland boss Alex Neil told the club website.

"We know the leadership qualities that Bailey has, and he has played in the Championship before so he adds experience, but his influence on other players can't be underestimated.

"Although sometimes you can only see that off the pitch, I've been in and around it enough to recognise that and we are delighted to get this deal across the line."