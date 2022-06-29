Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Liam McCarron is Stoke's fourth summer signing

Stoke City have signed versatile winger Liam McCarron from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, whose only first-team appearance for Leeds was as a substitute in a 4-1 Premier League defeat by Arsenal in December, joins the Potters on a three-year deal.

McCarron, who also plays at left back, joined Leeds from Carlisle in 2019.

"He's hungry to learn and progress his career," Stoke boss Michael O'Neill told the club website. external-link

"Liam is a young man but he has already shown that he can deal with the challenge of first-team football."

