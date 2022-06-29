Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City have signed Dilan Bora from Fenerbahce, with head coach Eileen Gleeson saying the Turkish midfielder has "huge potential".

The 20-year-old has already played 87 times in her country's top flight - and for their national sides at Under-15 and Under-19 level.

"Dilan is an exciting player with an excellent work ethos," Gleeson told her club website.

Bora suggested she and City "will achieve great things together".

In their first season under Gleeson, City's 14-year hold on the Scottish title was ended by Rangers - and they finished without a national trophy for the first time in 17 years.

Bora becomes the second addition to the squad within three days after the arrival of another 20-year-old - full-back Chloe Warrington from Scottish Women's Premier League rivals Celtic.

Signing for City along with the Scotland youth international and Bora this summer are Poland midfielder Kinga Kozak, full-back Amy Muir from Hibernian and Scotland forward Abbi Grant on loan from Leicester City.