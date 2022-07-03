Close menu

Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal sign Brazil forward from Manchester City for £45m on long-term deal

Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Arteta hold shirt
Gabriel Jesus won four Premier League titles during his time with Manchester City and worked closely with Mikel Arteta during his time there

Arsenal have signed Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45m on a long-term deal.

The 25-year-old is manager Mikel Arteta's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian striker Marquinhos.

Arteta said he was "very excited" by Jesus' arrival.

"The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature," he said.

Arteta, who worked with Jesus when an assistant coach at City, has been trying to boost Arsenal's attacking options following the departures of forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on free transfers.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here," the Gunners manager said.

"This is a position that's been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I'm really happy."

Jesus, who will wear the number nine shirt for the Gunners, leaves City after five-and-a-half years.

He made 236 appearances and scored 95 goals for them, winning four Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup.

"It's been a pleasure to play for Manchester City," Jesus said.

"I feel like I am a better player now than when I arrived - and to win 11 trophies has been amazing. My four Premier League titles are particularly special for me.

"I want to thank everyone at City - the manager, my teammates and the fans - for all the support they have given me over the past five-and-a-half years."

The Premier League champions allowed Jesus to leave after signing Norway forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m in June.

Jesus joins a club looking to increase their goalscoring threat after fifth in last season's Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Arteta relied on his younger players for goals last season, with 20-year-old Bukayo Saka their leading scorer with 12, and fellow England international Emile Smith Rowe, 21, adding 11.

209 comments

  • Comment posted by glassofwine, today at 09:01

    A great player that should fit in well at Arsenal. What's all this rubbish about resurrecting his career? He was part of the Man C team with a manager gifted with many options. Nothing to do with form.

    • Reply posted by Munkhouse, today at 09:04

      Munkhouse replied:
      He was the only forward at city, and still couldn't get a game. It has nothing with do with the other players.

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 09:09

    Better value for money than Richarlison 😆

    • Reply posted by Burnside, today at 09:11

      Burnside replied:
      And you can say that before either has even kicked a ball for their new club?

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 09:05

    An excellent signing for Arsenal, and that’s from a City fan. Gutted to see him go but I can totally understand why he went. Good luck Jesus..

    • Reply posted by The Citizen, today at 09:14

      The Citizen replied:
      Couldn't agree more.

  • Comment posted by Happablapp, today at 08:57

    Seems a pretty good deal all round this one.. Can see him fitting into Arsenal's system quite well and City got a decent price

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 09:10

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Hopefully Man City go bankrupt and go out of existence 🤞

  • Comment posted by Gary Banana Man City Fan, today at 09:03

    Sad to see Jesus leave City, however I wish him every success with the Gunners! Haaland to get the 9 shirt at City now!

  • Comment posted by spart, today at 08:59

    Decent signing that

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 09:11

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      Doesn't like crosses though.

  • Comment posted by bobbymanc, today at 08:54

    Quality player sorry to see him go,but wish him the best of luck at the gunners

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 09:02

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      he will be no better than nketiah

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 09:02

    As a Man City fan I am sorry we let him go. Jesus is a very very good player with a good attitude. Well done Arsenal in getting yourselves a first rate player at a very good price.

  • Comment posted by onesilva, today at 09:10

    Jesus we wish you well, thank you for the great goals and joy you brought us! You will be missed.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 08:59

    Good signing from arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 08:52

    Great player, good luck to him

  • Comment posted by UpTheDale, today at 09:10

    He's a nailed on starter.

    • Reply posted by Goodwin14, today at 09:12

      Goodwin14 replied:
      Chefs kiss to you son. Have a thumbs up

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 09:10

    Tell you what I'm looking forward to most about this transfer, its all the highly original and hilarious Jesus Christ themed comments

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 09:15

      andrew replied:
      Cringe isn’t it

  • Comment posted by NotSure1955, today at 09:08

    Special player will be liked on the pitch, dressing room, on the training ground and should help bring on home grown arsenal talent. Great signing in the arsenal mould.

    • Reply posted by sportsfan, today at 09:14

      sportsfan replied:
      Why will he help bring on hoke grown talent he is a good player and will improve you but I not seen him as a leader to bring on players

  • Comment posted by footiefan81, today at 09:04

    Great signing for Arsenal. Fully capable of scoring 20+ goals per season playing regular and in his favoured position.

    • Reply posted by The Iron Duke, today at 09:19

      The Iron Duke replied:
      You are joking. 20 goals a season. See you in May when we will come back to your comment

  • Comment posted by Goodwin14, today at 09:09

    You have to love it when spurs fans leave a comment saying a player, who has won double the amount of league titles himself than spurs have won as a club in their whole history, is poor.

    • Reply posted by The Iron Duke, today at 09:18

      The Iron Duke replied:
      Another person who thinks a teams trophies means anyone in the squad is a world class player. His goal rate is nowhere near good enough, you have bought a support striker when you don’t even have a proper striker

  • Comment posted by Genuine Matt, today at 08:56

    Good deal for all parties really. Good luck to the lad.

  • Comment posted by PixelJared, today at 09:19

    Outscored by Callum Wilson last season...

    Callum Wilson played for Newcastle....

    Callum Wilson was out injured for 4 months...

    Just let that sink in for a minute.

    Beautiful.

    • Reply posted by D73, today at 09:21

      D73 replied:
      Maybe Callum Wilson and Jesus can compare winners medals and see who who comes out on top.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 09:08

    Although it's been one of the worst kept secrets for a while it's good they have finally announced it.

    Hopefully he will have more opportunities to shine here, he's still young and with consistent starts in his favoured position along with his hard working ethics he should be a great addition.

    • Reply posted by Blue61, today at 09:27

      Blue61 replied:
      Really good player, great attitude. As far as his position goes it was himself that stated he preferred playing out wide.

  • Comment posted by Enzed, today at 08:55

    That s a shock, never saw this coming ;-)

    Good luck Jesus, enjoyed your contribution to the Blues

