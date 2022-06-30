It's nearly time.

Northern Ireland will be the ultimate underdogs at Euro 2022 when they take on Norway, Austria and hosts England in their maiden major tournament.

With two centurions, plenty of experience, 13 domestic-based players and seven players born this century (anyone else feel really, really old?) - let's meet the 23 players who are set to make history for Northern Ireland this summer.

Goalkeepers

Northern Ireland's first-choice goalkeeper, Burns is integral to how Kenny Shiels likes to play and often starts moves from the back. A natural shot stopper and a real character off the pitch too. This tournament could put her in the shop window this summer.

A former underage goalkeeper with her native Scotland, Flaherty made the switch to Northern Ireland in 2019 and has been a reliable deputy for Burns when called upon - including in two crucial qualifying games for the Euros.

The only uncapped player in Kenny Shiels' squad, Turner has rounded out a title-winning season with Wolves by being given the nod as NI's third goalkeeper for the Euros. The former underage international deserves her spot after a strong club season.

Defenders

Shiels once described McKenna has having the heart of a lion, which tells you a lot about the determination of the Lewes right back. With the talent to back her work ethic up, she earned a move to Lewes from Linfield and starred for the Championship side.

If Northern Ireland are to cause a surprise then Vance will be key. With an absolute wand of a left foot, as Austria can attest, she can unpick the tightest of defences from play or set pieces. Captained the side against Belgium in Marissa Callaghan's absence and her experience is crucial.

McFadden is another one of the originals from the team's rebirth. Starting life as a striker, she has since become a rock at the heart of NI's defence. A warrior on the pitch, one of the nicest people you could meet off it.

When you think of Northern Irish football you think of Nelson, who is the record caps holder for the women's side. She has been there every step of the way since the team reformed in 2004, and has been awarded a BEM in the Queen's honours for her achievements. Few deserve this moment more.

An absolute rock throughout Northern Ireland's campaign, including a crucial last-gasp equaliser in Wales which ultimately secured a play-off spot, she has proven her fitness after recently recovering from a knee injury which threatened to derail her Euro 2022 dream. A real leader and a role model for any young player.

One of Northern Ireland's talented youngsters, Burrows was handed her first start at Wembley in October after a number of substitute appearances. No small feat and she passed the test against some of the world's best. Has no doubt learnt from the experienced heads around her and is set to be a regular for years to come.

The Euros will be a special moment for Southampton native Rafferty as she steps out at St Mary's at a major tournament. The defender helped the Saints to promotion and her fine form has been rewarded by Shiels.

After bursting onto the scene in 2020 Magee's progress was hit by an ACL injury, however she has bounced back to become a key outlet down the right hand side. Strong going forward and solid defensively, another one who could earn a move with some big performances.

Midfielders

McCarron is one of three Glentoran midfielders to make the squad after returning home following a spell with Birmingham City. A quarter back style player, McCarron keeps things ticking over and although she doesn't score many goals, when she does they tend to be spectacular.

Captain fantastic, Callaghan is a key player both on and off the pitch. A true leader, she has often come up with key moments that have helped her country to their maiden major tournament. Carrying a toe injury into the Euros but it will take more than that to rule her out. A crucial cog in Kenny Shiels' well-oiled machine.

Northern Ireland's record goalscorer, Furness has been around since the start and loves playing for her country. Northern Ireland wouldn't be where they are without her, and watch out for her in both boxes this summer. A top player and a top person who will leave everything on the pitch.

Former Birmingham City player Holloway has established herself as a key member of Shiels squad with her versatility seeing her play across the defensive line, in midfield and even as a winger. Shown in World Cup qualifying she has an eye for goal too, which could be handy come the tournament.

Another hero from the play-off, Nadene Caldwell secured her place in Northern Ireland folklore with the goal that sealed qualification. Often flies under the radar but is an important who deserves this moment.

McDaniel is one of those characters you need on a changing room with her energy and positive personality. Back home after brief stints with Blackburn Rovers and Hearts, McDaniel played for NI at the Under 19 Euros in 2017 and netted NI's first goal at the redeveloped Windsor Park in September. Has a knack of stepping up when needed.

Self-admittedly football mad, Andrews is an old head on young shoulders and could be a breakout star of the Euros. Made her first start against England at Windsor Park in April, not looking out of place, just days after netting her first international goal against Austria.

Forwards

When Magill plays well, Northern Ireland play well. The former Everton striker will be key if Northern Ireland are to pull off another miracle this summer. A superb talent who is Northern Ireland's poster girl, the green and white army will be hoping for big things as Magill realises a life-long dream.

A constant livewire down the left, Kirsty McGuinness is one of the first names you think of when it comes to Northern Irish football. A serial winner and goalscorer when it comes to domestic football, she brings quality and leadership that will give Shiels' side a spark.

Northern Ireland's in form played? Quite possibly. A pacy winger with a deadly left foot, Wade is a big-game player as evidenced by her famous goal for Glasgow City in the Champions League and her thunderous effort against Belgium before the Euros. Will cause defenders problems.

Wilson is another young striker with an eye for goal and has taken on the mantle of being the star player for Crusaders Strikers. Has that bit of x-factor and a clear passion for playing for her country, Wilson can also be employed out wide with her pace but the box is her natural habitat.

Younger sister to Kirsty, Caitlin McGuinness is an out and out striker who is the top scorer in the Women's Premiership with nine goals from seven games. Likely to play off the bench, she has an eye for goal and will be eager to impress on the big stage.