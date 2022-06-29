Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jonathan Grounds has played in more than 400 matches in a career that has spanned more than 14 years and all four tiers of English football

Exeter City defender Jonathan Grounds has signed a new one-year contract.

The 34-year-old former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City player's deal was due to expire at the end of June.

He made 22 appearances and scored two goals as Exeter won promotion after finishing second in League Two.

Grounds is the third player this week to agree a new contract after fellow defenders Pierce Sweeney and Chieck Diabate as City prepare for a first campaign in League One in a decade.