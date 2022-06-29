Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

George Moncur made nine appearances for Hull City last season

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder George Moncur from Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the League Two club.

Moncur began his career at West Ham before enjoying spells at Colchester United, Barnsley and then to Luton Town, where he won promotion to the Championship.

He signed for Hull last summer, making nine appearances for the Tigers.

"I'm overwhelmed and so happy to be back home. My family live in Loughton so it's very close to my heart," he told the club's website external-link .

Moncur is the older brother of former Orient player, Freddy.

The O's finished last season 13th in League Two, with Hull 19th in the Championship.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.