European Under-19 Championship final - Israel v England Venue: Anton Malatinsky Stadium, Slovakia Date: Friday, 1 July (19:00 BST) Coverage: Live stream and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and mobile app

England have made it to the European Under-19 Championship final.

They topped their group, scoring seven goals without conceding as they beat Austria, Serbia and Israel, and then knocked out Italy in the semi-final.

England won this championship in 2017 and players like Mason Mount, Reece James and Aaron Ramsdale have become senior internationals since being a part of that successful squad.

Here, BBC Sport takes a look at this year's rising stars who will take on Israel for the title.

Goalkeepers

Brentford's Cox starred in England's semi-final win over Italy

Matthew Cox (Brentford)

The goalkeeper, who featured on the bench for Brentford's first team last season, played the first two games of the championships before being named as a substitute for the third game against Israel. But he started again in the semi-final and it looks as though 19-year-old Cox is manager Ian Foster's number one.

Harvey Davies (Liverpool)

The 18-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper was part of the Reds U18 squad that made it to the FA Youth Cup final in 2021 and has been named among the substitutes for two of the club's Champions League ties, but he has not played during the championship yet.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)

The Chelsea goalkeeper started his career at Burton and made two appearances there when he returned to the club on loan. He featured for the first time in a senior matchday squad as an unused substitute in October's Carabao Cup win against Southampton. The 19-year-old kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Israel that saw England top the group.

Defenders

Callum Doyle (right) played 39 times for Sunderland last season, helping them gain promotion to the Championship

Luke Chambers (Liverpool)

The 18-year-old Liverpool left-back started the last group game against Israel and also came off the bench against Serbia. He signed his first professional contract in July 2021 and has been in the academy since he was six.

Callum Doyle (Manchester City)

Doyle is one of a number of players in this squad who have already played first-team football. The 18-year-old was on loan at Sunderland last season and helped them get promoted back to the Championship, playing 39 league games. He has started three of England's four matches, coming off the bench in the other.

Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

An imposing centre-back, Edwards has grabbed people's attention during these championships, starting three of the four games to date. Peterborough have already rejected a bid from a Premier League side this summer, with a number of clubs reported to be interested. The 19-year-old was a regular for Posh last season in the Championship as the team were relegated. He has been playing senior football since 2020-21 and looks at ease at this level.

Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea)

The 19-year-old Chelsea defender, who signed his first professional contract in October, started two of the group games but was an unused substitute for the semi-final.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Arsenal)

Another player in this squad who has experienced first-team football. The 18-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Lincoln in League One, was involved in all of the group matches, started in the semi-final and offers an attacking outlet on the right-hand side.

Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford)

A Brentford B squad player, the 19-year-old defender was involved in all three group games and started in a much-changed side for the win over Israel.

Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Quansah scored the winner against Italy to take the team to the final. Starting all three group games, the 19-year-old can take a lot of credit for the clean sheets the team kept during those matches. He featured on the bench twice for Liverpool's senior team last season.

Midfielders

Carney Chukwuemeka (right) both scored and assisted in England's first two games of the tournament

Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa)

The Aston Villa midfielder, 18, has been the standout player for England at this tournament. He got a goal and an assist in each of the first two group games and you can see he is operating at a level above youth football. Chukwuemeka featured 12 times for Aston Villa last season as he looks to make the next step and establish himself in senior football. However, it is unclear how long he will remain at Villa Park as his contract is approaching its last year and he has been linked with clubs including Borussia Dortmund.

Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur)

Devine became the youngest player and goalscorer at senior level in Tottenham's history when he scored against Marine aged 16 in the FA Cup last season. The midfielder, now 17, has been important to this England team and scored an incredible goal against Austria in the opening group game.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

Bynoe-Gittens' career has so far followed a similar path to that of Jadon Sancho, leaving Manchester City to sign for Borussia Dortmund. The 17-year-old featured in four of Dortmund's final five games of last season and made an excellent impact off the bench during England's semi-final, although his only start has come in the 4-0 win over Serbia in the group stage.

Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus)

Another player who has gone abroad in the hunt for first-team football, Iling-Junior is a winger who started his youth career at Chelsea. In 2020, amid interest from several European clubs, he signed for Juventus and the 18-year-old was on the bench for the first team's last game of the season against Fiorentina.

Tim Iroegbunam (Aston Villa)

The 18-year-old made three Premier League starts last season for Villa. With the Young Lions, Iroegbunam allows the attacking players in the team to flourish and has played three of the four games to date, including the semi-final.

Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa)

The third part of the excellent Aston Villa trio in the middle of the park and the brother of Villa first-teamer Jacob Ramsey. He got an assist in the 4-0 win over Serbia. Ramsey, 19, was at Cheltenham in League One on loan last season and has been playing in a more advanced position nearer to a number 10, linking with the front players well.

Alex Scott (Bristol City)

Scott came on as a substitute in the first group game and impressed enough to start the final two group matches. The 18-year-old started 35 of Bristol City's 46 league games last season, playing in a number of positions. He scored the equaliser for England in the semi-final against Italy with his first touch, a header from a corner.

Harvey Vale (Chelsea)

Vale, 18, has captained England in three of the four matches during this campaign, only passing it on during the Israel match when England named a much-changed side.

A highly rated prospect, he was given his Chelsea debut by Thomas Tuchel in the FA Cup last season. He plays in a variety of positions and although he is primarily a number 10 he has been playing in wide areas.

Forwards

Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett has scored twice in his three games so far and was handed a Premier League debut by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho last year

Liam Delap (Manchester City)

The 19-year-old forward has started one match during the tournament, getting the only goal in the win against Israel. The son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap, he has played for Manchester City's first team and scored on his debut in the League Cup during the 2020-21 season.

Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)

Although the Canadian-born forward has not started any of England's matches, Jebbison will be well known to many football fans as the youngest ever player to score on their Premier League debut, doing so for Sheffield United in their win against Everton in May 2021. He went on loan to Burton Albion last season, scoring nine goals in 23 games before he was recalled by his parent club. Destined be a sportsman - his dad was a basketball player and his mum was a track athlete - the 18-year-old scored the fourth goal in the win over Serbia.

Dane Scarlett (Tottenham Hotspur)

Scarlett, 18, been the first-choice striker at this tournament, starting three of the four games and scoring twice. He was given his Spurs debut by Jose Mourinho in 2021 and is highly thought of at his club. He has England captain Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in front of him but is predicted to have a bright future.