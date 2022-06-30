Match ends, Switzerland Women 0, England 4.
England hammered Switzerland in Zurich with another second-half show in their final European Championship warm-up.
Alessia Russo headed Rachel Daly's right-wing cross into the bottom corner for the opening goal.
Georgia Stanway doubled the lead with a well-hit penalty after a handball, and then crossed for Bethany England to head in the third.
Chloe Kelly then crossed for another substitute Jill Scott to head in at the back post late on.
England go into their home tournament unbeaten in 14 games under boss Sarina Wiegman after winning all three warm-ups.
The game at the Letzigrund stadium was watched by 10,022 fans - a record for the Swiss women's team.
Switzerland, ranked 20th in the world, face Portugal, Sweden and the Netherlands in their Euros group.
Eighth-ranked England open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday before playing Norway and Northern Ireland.
England show their strength in depth again
For the third friendly in a row, the depth of England's squad shone through. They have netted 12 goals against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, despite being level at half-time in all of them.
So Wiegman's side will have been relaxed despite failing to take a host of first-half chances in Zurich.
Home keeper Seraina Friedli denied Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp and Russo - and Daly had a header cleared off the line.
England's versatility showed for their opener. Captain Leah Williamson, playing at centre-back despite being in midfield for recent games, sprayed the ball to Daly, who was at right-back because Lucy Bronze was ill.
Daly crossed for Russo, starting up front because Ellen White had only just recovered from Covid, and the 23-year-old headed in her first England goal since a hat-trick against Latvia.
Just as in their past two Euros warm-ups, the floodgates opened.
England had a header brilliantly saved and Hemp's volley was cleared off the line just before the visitors got a harshly awarded penalty which Stanway slotted home.
England - who came on for Russo after an hour - showed her country's other striking option with a nice header from Stanway's corner near the penalty spot.
Veteran Scott - who replaced Stanway - scored England's fourth with pretty much the last action of the game from Kelly's left-wing cross.
Mary Earps did not have a single save to make against a Swiss side who had lost their last game 7-0 to Germany.
If the Lionesses can just add some first-half goals to their game, they may well be unstoppable next month.
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Friedli
- 5Maritz
- 18CalligarisBooked at 44mins
- 15Bühler
- 19AigbogunSubstituted forRinastat 79'minutes
- 8MaendlySubstituted forXhemailiat 79'minutes
- 13WältiSubstituted forMauronat 45'minutes
- 9CrnogorcevicSubstituted forMartiat 45'minutes
- 11Sow
- 6ReutelerSubstituted forTerchounat 87'minutes
- 10BachmannSubstituted forHummat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Stierli
- 3Marti
- 4Rinast
- 7Xhemaili
- 12Peng
- 16Mauron
- 17Folmli
- 20Humm
- 22Riesen
- 23Terchoun
England
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Earps
- 3Daly
- 6Bright
- 8Williamson
- 5GreenwoodSubstituted forCarterat 62'minutes
- 10StanwayBooked at 69minsSubstituted forScottat 79'minutes
- 4Walsh
- 7MeadSubstituted forKellyat 62'minutes
- 14KirbySubstituted forTooneat 61'minutes
- 11HempSubstituted forParrisat 75'minutes
- 23RussoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEnglandat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 9White
- 12Carter
- 13Hampton
- 15Stokes
- 16Scott
- 17Parris
- 18Kelly
- 19England
- 20Toone
- 21Roebuck
- 22Wubben-Moy
- Referee:
- Ainara Andrea Acevedo Dudley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away12
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland Women 0, England 4.
Goal!
Goal! Switzerland Women 0, England 4. Jill Scott (England) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ella Toone (England) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Fabienne Humm.
Post update
Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone following a set piece situation.
Post update
Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women).
Post update
Nikita Parris (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women).
Post update
Offside, England. Keira Walsh tries a through ball, but Jill Scott is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland Women. Meriame Terchoun replaces Géraldine Reuteler.
Post update
Foul by Ella Toone (England).
Post update
Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Daly (England).
Post update
Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Jill Scott replaces Georgia Stanway.
