Women's International Friendlies
SwitzerlandSwitzerland0EnglandEngland4

Switzerland 0-4 England: Second-half show seals win in final Euro 2022 warm-up

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section England

Alessia Russo
Alessia Russo scored her fourth goal for England to open the scoring

England hammered Switzerland in Zurich with another second-half show in their final European Championship warm-up.

Alessia Russo headed Rachel Daly's right-wing cross into the bottom corner for the opening goal.

Georgia Stanway doubled the lead with a well-hit penalty after a handball, and then crossed for Bethany England to head in the third.

Chloe Kelly then crossed for another substitute Jill Scott to head in at the back post late on.

England go into their home tournament unbeaten in 14 games under boss Sarina Wiegman after winning all three warm-ups.

The game at the Letzigrund stadium was watched by 10,022 fans - a record for the Swiss women's team.

Switzerland, ranked 20th in the world, face Portugal, Sweden and the Netherlands in their Euros group.

Eighth-ranked England open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford next Wednesday before playing Norway and Northern Ireland.

England show their strength in depth again

For the third friendly in a row, the depth of England's squad shone through. They have netted 12 goals against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, despite being level at half-time in all of them.

So Wiegman's side will have been relaxed despite failing to take a host of first-half chances in Zurich.

Home keeper Seraina Friedli denied Fran Kirby, Lauren Hemp and Russo - and Daly had a header cleared off the line.

England's versatility showed for their opener. Captain Leah Williamson, playing at centre-back despite being in midfield for recent games, sprayed the ball to Daly, who was at right-back because Lucy Bronze was ill.

Daly crossed for Russo, starting up front because Ellen White had only just recovered from Covid, and the 23-year-old headed in her first England goal since a hat-trick against Latvia.

Just as in their past two Euros warm-ups, the floodgates opened.

England had a header brilliantly saved and Hemp's volley was cleared off the line just before the visitors got a harshly awarded penalty which Stanway slotted home.

England - who came on for Russo after an hour - showed her country's other striking option with a nice header from Stanway's corner near the penalty spot.

Veteran Scott - who replaced Stanway - scored England's fourth with pretty much the last action of the game from Kelly's left-wing cross.

Mary Earps did not have a single save to make against a Swiss side who had lost their last game 7-0 to Germany.

If the Lionesses can just add some first-half goals to their game, they may well be unstoppable next month.

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Friedli
  • 5Maritz
  • 18CalligarisBooked at 44mins
  • 15Bühler
  • 19AigbogunSubstituted forRinastat 79'minutes
  • 8MaendlySubstituted forXhemailiat 79'minutes
  • 13WältiSubstituted forMauronat 45'minutes
  • 9CrnogorcevicSubstituted forMartiat 45'minutes
  • 11Sow
  • 6ReutelerSubstituted forTerchounat 87'minutes
  • 10BachmannSubstituted forHummat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Stierli
  • 3Marti
  • 4Rinast
  • 7Xhemaili
  • 12Peng
  • 16Mauron
  • 17Folmli
  • 20Humm
  • 22Riesen
  • 23Terchoun

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Earps
  • 3Daly
  • 6Bright
  • 8Williamson
  • 5GreenwoodSubstituted forCarterat 62'minutes
  • 10StanwayBooked at 69minsSubstituted forScottat 79'minutes
  • 4Walsh
  • 7MeadSubstituted forKellyat 62'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forTooneat 61'minutes
  • 11HempSubstituted forParrisat 75'minutes
  • 23RussoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEnglandat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9White
  • 12Carter
  • 13Hampton
  • 15Stokes
  • 16Scott
  • 17Parris
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Toone
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Wubben-Moy
Referee:
Ainara Andrea Acevedo Dudley

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamEngland
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away21
Shots on Target
Home0
Away12
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland Women 0, England 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland Women 0, England 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Switzerland Women 0, England 4. Jill Scott (England) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Toone (England) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

  5. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Fabienne Humm.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keira Walsh (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women).

  9. Post update

    Nikita Parris (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Coumba Sow (Switzerland Women).

  11. Post update

    Offside, England. Keira Walsh tries a through ball, but Jill Scott is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland Women. Meriame Terchoun replaces Géraldine Reuteler.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (England).

  14. Post update

    Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Daly (England).

  16. Post update

    Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Jill Scott replaces Georgia Stanway.

