Boss Sarina Wiegman (right) says the Lionesses can give "England's football a big boost" at Euro 2022

Striker Ellen White has returned to training before England's friendly with Switzerland in Zurich - their final match before the start of Euro 2022.

The Lionesses' 50-goal record scorer missed last week's 5-1 win over the Netherlands at Elland Road after testing positive for coronavirus.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said she "didn't know yet" whether White would play against Switzerland on Thursday.

"She's good. It took a while, so we're glad she's back," added Wiegman.

Full-back Lucy Bronze did not take part in training on Wednesday because of illness.

"Lucy doesn't feel too well today, hopefully she'll recover quickly," Wiegman said. "It's not Covid, because we did some testing and she's negative."

'We can give England's football a big boost'

Wiegman is looking for the Lionesses to maintain their momentum going into Euro 2022, which starts on 6 July when England host Austria in front of a 73,200 sell-out crowd at Old Trafford.

They are unbeaten in 13 games, with victories over Belgium and the Netherlands in warm-up games this month, and one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Wiegman says the team are in a very good place" as they get ready to host the championship for the first time since 2005.

"We know we can make an impact in England, we can give England's football a big boost, and that is what we really want to do," she added.

"I think we're in a very good place, and we just have to show good football and do our best."

Wiegman will use the Switzerland game to finalise her team plans for the group game against Austria next week.

She said: "We're now coming into a stage where we have to perform.

"During the year we had time to develop. Now we have to find out the team that's going to start, and the options we have when we want to change, and it's about performing and not trying out things any more."

Switzerland are ranked 20th in the world - 12 places below the Lionesses.

They are also preparing for Euro 2022. Switzerland have games against Portugal on 9 July at Leigh Sports Village, Sweden on 13 July at Bramall Lane and the Netherlands on 17 July, also at Bramall Lane.