Mary Fowler was part of Australia's squad at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup

Manchester City have signed Australia striker Mary Fowler from Montpellier on a four-year deal.

Fowler joined the Division 1 Feminine side in 2020 from Adelaide United in the W-League, going on to score eight goals in 28 appearances.

She has seven goals in 24 appearances for her country, including one against Team GB at last summer's Olympic Games.

City head coach Gareth Taylor said the 19-year-old is one of football's "most exciting young talents".

"I'm really excited and proud to be joining this club," said Taylor, who was recently awarded Australia's PFA young women's footballer of the year.

"It's a team that I've always wanted to play for, so I'm honoured to have this opportunity.

"I really admire the team's style of play - when City play, you see football and how beautiful it is, and you can really fall in love with the game just by watching them, both the women's and the men's teams.

"As much as I love winning, I enjoy doing it while playing attractive football and that was a huge part of my decision to join.

"I'm still young and I've got a lot to learn, so being at a club like Manchester City where I'll be surrounded by amazing staff and coaches, as well as playing alongside and against some of the best players in the world, I feel that I have everything I need to fulfil my potential."

Taylor said: "Mary is a without doubt one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now and we're absolutely thrilled to have her join us here at City.

"She has a maturity beyond her years, but for her, she's excited to come to England to learn and grow as a player.

"The fact that she made her senior international debut at just 15 really does show what high regard she is held in by the football world and we feel as though she'll fit right in here with our team at City."