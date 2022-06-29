Last updated on .From the section Football

England face Austria in their Euro 2022 opener at Old Trafford on 6 July

England will play their final 2023 World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in Stoke this September.

Sarina Wiegman's team can secure their place at the finals in Australia and New Zealand with a game to spare if they avoid defeat in Austria on 3 September.

They face Luxembourg at Stoke City's ground three days later.

The Lionesses are five points clear of Austria at the top of qualification Group D.

England - who played behind closed doors in Stoke in April 2021 and December 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic - have won all eight of their qualifying games so far.

They begin their home Euros campaign at Old Trafford on 6 July, with the final taking place on 31 July.

Head coach Wiegman said: "Of course we are all focused on the Euros right now but we know the World Cup is a major target for us as a squad.

"Once again, we will be playing in a great venue and I know the fans in Stoke will be delighted to finally get the chance to come out and see us play live. As it will be our first home match after the summer, I hope there will be extra reason for us to celebrate on the night."