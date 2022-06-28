Schalke 04 and French top-flight clubs Rennes and Lorient are ready to move for unsettled Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien after the 29-year-old failed to break back into the first team after a year out through injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have edged closer to the signing of Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei after the 21-year-old completed a medical ahead of a transfer worth around £3.75m, according to TYCSports in his native Argentina. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

A delay until after Thursday in completing Alexandro Bernabei's transfer to Celtic would mean the 21-year-old left-back's two-game ban for being sent off for a head butt would have been served with Lanus in Argentina rather than with his new club. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to make 23-year-old left-back Liam Scales' season-long loan move from Celtic a permanent deal during the January transfer window (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will turn his focus on signing a goalkeeper and bolstering his attack after securing left-back Adam Montgomery on loan from Celtic (The Courier) external-link

Atletico Madrid, who have been linked with interest in 26-year-old Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, have revealed they must sell players during the summer transfer window before buying. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers have tabled an increased £2m-plus bid, plus add-ons, to PAOK for striker Antonio Colak after initially offering £1.75m for the 28-year-old Croatia striker and being told by the Greek club they want £2.5m. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers striker Rory Wilson has undergone a medical ahead of his transfer to Aston Villa, with a £350,000 fee having been agreed for the 16-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Four clubs from two European leagues retain an interest in Lewis Ferguson after a £1.5m move to Millwall from Aberdeen collapsed despite talks over 22-year-old Scotland midfielder reaching an advanced stage. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen-born Martin Boyle has no plans to quit Al Faisaly despite their relegation from Saudi Arabia's top-flight and former club Hibernian having first option to buy the 29-year-old Australia winger if he returns to the UK as part of his £2.5m January transfer. (Daily Record) external-link

Jair Tavares says fellow winger Jota, who is poised for a permanent move from Benfica to Celtic after last season's loan spell, helped persuade him that signing for Hibernian from the Portuguese club would be a good move and the 21-year-old suggests he plays in a similar way to his friend. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Full-back Alex Cochrane says he chose a permanent return to Heart of Midlothian, with whom the 22-year-old was on loan from hometown club Brighton & Hove Albion last season, despite holding talks with Championship clubs Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link