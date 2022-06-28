Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Jullien, Boyle, Bernabei, Juranovic, Scales, Colak, Aston Villa, Courts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Schalke 04 and French top-flight clubs Rennes and Lorient are ready to move for unsettled Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien after the 29-year-old failed to break back into the first team after a year out through injury. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic have edged closer to the signing of Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei after the 21-year-old completed a medical ahead of a transfer worth around £3.75m, according to TYCSports in his native Argentina. (Scottish Daily Express)
A delay until after Thursday in completing Alexandro Bernabei's transfer to Celtic would mean the 21-year-old left-back's two-game ban for being sent off for a head butt would have been served with Lanus in Argentina rather than with his new club. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin wants to make 23-year-old left-back Liam Scales' season-long loan move from Celtic a permanent deal during the January transfer window (The Herald)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will turn his focus on signing a goalkeeper and bolstering his attack after securing left-back Adam Montgomery on loan from Celtic (The Courier)
Atletico Madrid, who have been linked with interest in 26-year-old Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, have revealed they must sell players during the summer transfer window before buying. (Scottish Daily Express)
Rangers have tabled an increased £2m-plus bid, plus add-ons, to PAOK for striker Antonio Colak after initially offering £1.75m for the 28-year-old Croatia striker and being told by the Greek club they want £2.5m. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers striker Rory Wilson has undergone a medical ahead of his transfer to Aston Villa, with a £350,000 fee having been agreed for the 16-year-old. (Daily Record)
Four clubs from two European leagues retain an interest in Lewis Ferguson after a £1.5m move to Millwall from Aberdeen collapsed despite talks over 22-year-old Scotland midfielder reaching an advanced stage. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Aberdeen-born Martin Boyle has no plans to quit Al Faisaly despite their relegation from Saudi Arabia's top-flight and former club Hibernian having first option to buy the 29-year-old Australia winger if he returns to the UK as part of his £2.5m January transfer. (Daily Record)
Jair Tavares says fellow winger Jota, who is poised for a permanent move from Benfica to Celtic after last season's loan spell, helped persuade him that signing for Hibernian from the Portuguese club would be a good move and the 21-year-old suggests he plays in a similar way to his friend. (Scottish Sun)
Full-back Alex Cochrane says he chose a permanent return to Heart of Midlothian, with whom the 22-year-old was on loan from hometown club Brighton & Hove Albion last season, despite holding talks with Championship clubs Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Tam Courts says he was as "surprised as anyone" in foreign interest in his services after one season as Dundee United head coach but became excited by the prospect of a move abroad before his summer switch to Budapest Honved. (The Courier)