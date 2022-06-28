Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ukraine's win over Hungary means Scotland cannot be caught in second place

Scotland have secured a play off spot for next year's Women's World Cup.

Ukraine's 2-0 win over Hungary means the Scots will finish second behind runaway Group B winners Spain.

Scotland beat Ukraine 4-0 on Friday to sit on 13 points from seven games and finish their campaign away to the Faroe Islands on 6 September.

The European play-offs are in October, with only two of the nine nations qualifying directly, while a third goes into an inter-confederation play-off.

The three best runners-up will proceed to a second round, waiting for the winners as the remaining six play single-leg matches.

Three more single-leg finals follow, with the the top two (based on results in the qualifying group and round two play-offs) earning places at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The remaining play-off winner will go into the inter-confederation play-offs, which will see 10 teams from around the globe compete for the final three spots.