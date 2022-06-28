Last updated on .From the section Hull

Tobias Figueiredo helped Forest into the Premier League but did not feature in the play-off final versus Huddersfield

Hull City will sign defender Tobias Figueiredo when his contract expires at Nottingham Forest on 1 July.

Figueiredo, 28, who played for Portugal at under-21 level, will arrive at the Tigers on a two-year deal.

He helped Forest to promotion from the Championship this past season, adding 28 games to his total of 110 - the last of which came against Hull in May.

"We've been looking for a good and strong centre-back," boss Shota Arveladze told the club website. external-link

"We're more than happy to have brought Tobias in. He knows our league and how to play in the Championship.

"He's a solid and smart defender who is good in possession."

Figueiredo joined Forest from Sporting Lisbon in January 2018 on an initial loan deal, which was later made permanent.

