Cian Harries' final appearance for Bristol Rovers came in a 2-1 loss at Oldham in February

Swindon Town have signed former Bristol Rovers and Wales Under-21 defender Cian Harries on a one-year deal.

Harries, 25, joins on a free transfer after being released by Rovers following their promotion to League One on the final day of last season.

The former Coventry City youngster joined Rovers from Swansea City in January 2020 and made 55 appearances, including 16 in League Two last season.

He has also had loan spells at Fortuna Sittard and Cheltenham Town.

"Cian is a player I've liked for some time and played against us last season," Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey told the club website.

"He's a left-footed centre-half that will give us more balance and is an incredibly gifted footballer, so I'm delighted to have him join us and this signing really strengthens us at the back."

