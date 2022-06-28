Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Funso Ojo played 23 games for Wigan during a loan spell in 2020-21

Port Vale have signed Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo following his release by Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old spent three years with the Scottish club, but was on loan at Wigan during the 2020-21 season.

He is Vale's second signing since promotion to League One, following the arrival of Lewis Cass from Newcastle.

"We think that Funso is the type of player that can conduct and orchestrate them on the pitch," said Vale director of football David Flitcroft.

Ojo began his career in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven and played for four other clubs before coming to England to join Scunthorpe United in 2017.

He played 80 league games for the Iron before joining Aberdeen in the summer of 2019.

"As a club, we've been in League Two for a long time, and we're about to make the step up to a league that has got some big hitters and teams with fantastic managers and squads that have League One experience," said Flitcroft.

"You look at that and you want to want to make sure that we add that experience to strengthen what we've already got and we also want to add to the intelligence levels of the players.

"We've got someone who has been at the level and that's key - and it's important that we look for and can attract a player with that kind of profile."

Details of Ojo's contract have not been disclosed.

