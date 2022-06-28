Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Jordy Hiwula enjoyed a good 2018-19 season at Coventry, scoring 13 goals

Ross County have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of striker Jordy Hiwula.

The 27-year-old has signed a two-year deal following his Doncaster Rovers departure.

Hiwula scored just once in 25 appearances for the English League One side last season.

Having come through the youth system at Manchester City, his most prolific spell was at Coventry City where he hit 17 goals in 61 games between 2018-20.

Hiwula joined Huddersfield Town in 2015 and spent time on loan at Wigan, Walsall, Bradford and Fleetwood, while he joined Doncaster last summer after a stint at Portsmouth.

County manager Malky Mackay said his sixth pre-season addition is "an experienced player that has scored goals across the EFL over a number of years".

The loan arrival of Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe, 19, was announced on Monday, with the Dingwall side currently training in Italy.

