Women's European Championship - Group A
EnglandEngland1AustriaAustria0

England 1-0 Austria: Lionesses get off to winning Euro 2022 start

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022comments43

Beth Mead helped England get off to a winning start at Euro 2022 as they beat Austria in front of a record crowd for a European Women's Championship game at Old Trafford.

The Arsenal winger chested down Fran Kirby's lifted pass and deftly touched it over club team-mate Manuela Zinsberger after just 16 minutes.

There was a roar from the majority of the 68,871 in attendance as Mead turned to them passionately with her arms in the air - though, they were made to wait anxiously as there was a VAR check for a possible offside.

The early goal settled England's nerves and they quickly began to dominate in Manchester.

Mead, Georgia Stanway and Kirby offered plenty of creativity and movement in the first half and one criticism may have been England's lack of ruthlessness.

But it was a job well done in the tournament opener and though Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps was called into action to deny Barbara Dunst in the second half, Austria were reduced to few clear-cut chances.

The Lionesses, who are in Group A with Austria, Northern Ireland and Norway, are aiming to win their first major tournament - and have started that bid by extending their unbeaten run to 15 matches.

Sarina Wiegman's side face arguably their toughest test of the group stages on Monday when they take on Norway, ranked 11th in the world.

Job done for England

England's task on the opening night was simple: win at all costs.

They did that and though it was not the free-flowing performance Wiegman may have hoped to see, it kickstarted their Euro campaign and gave the home fans at Old Trafford a result they could celebrate.

Fans gathered outside the stadium hours before kick-off, wearing England's new shirt and posing for photographs in front of Old Trafford's famous statues.

Austria's fans also gathered in numbers, chanting and draped in flags as they tried to get in the background of television shots as crews worked outside.

It was a memorable night - not for the performance but for the occasion - and England will hope to gather momentum as they prepare for a tough match on Monday.

More to follow.

England

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameEarps
    Average rating

    5.75

  2. Squad number2Player nameBronze
    Average rating

    5.36

  3. Squad number6Player nameBright
    Average rating

    6.41

  4. Squad number8Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    5.75

  5. Squad number3Player nameDaly
    Average rating

    5.25

  6. Squad number10Player nameStanway
    Average rating

    5.27

  7. Squad number4Player nameWalsh
    Average rating

    5.28

  8. Squad number7Player nameMead
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number14Player nameKirby
    Average rating

    5.09

  10. Squad number11Player nameHemp
    Average rating

    5.43

  11. Squad number9Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.92

Substitutes

  1. Squad number18Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.10

  2. Squad number20Player nameToone
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number23Player nameRusso
    Average rating

    5.19

Austria

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameZinsberger
    Average rating

    6.47

  2. Squad number12Player nameWienroither
    Average rating

    6.08

  3. Squad number7Player nameWenninger
    Average rating

    6.08

  4. Squad number11Player nameSchnaderbeck
    Average rating

    6.01

  5. Squad number19Player nameHanshaw
    Average rating

    6.17

  6. Squad number17Player namePuntigam
    Average rating

    5.85

  7. Squad number8Player nameDunst
    Average rating

    5.85

  8. Squad number9Player nameZadrazil
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number10Player nameFeiersinger
    Average rating

    5.92

  10. Squad number3Player nameNaschenweng
    Average rating

    5.87

  11. Squad number15Player nameBilla
    Average rating

    5.88

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameGeorgieva
    Average rating

    6.07

  2. Squad number14Player nameHöbinger
    Average rating

    6.17

  3. Squad number18Player nameHickelsberger-Füller
    Average rating

    5.86

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 6Bright
  • 8Williamson
  • 3Daly
  • 10Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 7MeadSubstituted forKellyat 64'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forTooneat 63'minutes
  • 11Hemp
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forRussoat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Greenwood
  • 12Carter
  • 13Hampton
  • 15Stokes
  • 16Scott
  • 17Parris
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Toone
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Wubben-Moy
  • 23Russo

Austria

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 12Wienroither
  • 7Wenninger
  • 11SchnaderbeckSubstituted forGeorgievaat 77'minutes
  • 19Hanshaw
  • 17Puntigam
  • 8Dunst
  • 9Zadrazil
  • 10FeiersingerSubstituted forHöbingerat 87'minutes
  • 3NaschenwengSubstituted forHickelsberger-Füllerat 59'minutes
  • 15Billa

Substitutes

  • 2Georgieva
  • 4Degen
  • 5Schasching
  • 6Schiechtl
  • 13Kirchberger
  • 14Höbinger
  • 16Eder
  • 18Hickelsberger-Füller
  • 20Makas
  • 21Kresche
  • 22Enzinger
  • 23Pal
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamAustria
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 1, Austria Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 1, Austria Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Rachel Daly (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (England).

  6. Post update

    Carina Wenninger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marie-Therese Höbinger.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marie-Therese Höbinger.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Austria Women. Marie-Therese Höbinger replaces Laura Feiersinger because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Verena Hanshaw.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Chloe Kelly (England).

  13. Post update

    Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (England) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.

  15. Post update

    Rachel Daly (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alessia Russo (England).

  19. Post update

    Marina Georgieva (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:10

    Win is what matters. Defence was solid although attack wayward. Tougher games ahead but win is enough.

  • Comment posted by Eddiethefox69, today at 22:10

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 22:10

    3 points, job done. No point peaking in the first game of a tournament. The quality and standard of women's football continues to improve,

  • Comment posted by Football Fan, today at 22:10

    Congrats on the win England women, some nervous moments, you are a lot better than this, maybe the nerves got to you.

    You'll have to go to the next level against Norway.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:10

    Great to see the rainbow paraphernalia in support of LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 22:10

    Not to be disrespectful but that performance was atrocious.

  • Comment posted by vwmarty, today at 22:10

  • Comment posted by Ashman, today at 22:09

    Prefer England Women to the male team - a qualified manager with good players fighting for victory!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:09

    69 000 fans, an England win and a great tournament is up and running.
    As for all the poor souls who find it too difficult to negotiate finding the correct page on the football site, boo hoo.

  • Comment posted by Medicine Dog, today at 22:09

    Fairly uninspired performance but a nice goal though.

    This won't worry the serious teams in the competition

  • Comment posted by Loobs, today at 22:09

  • Comment posted by Romski, today at 22:09

    Till then, very small chance of hitting people's imagination

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:09

    Go England. That was better than watching Southgate's lot. Great win 👍

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 22:09

    Felt like watching an England men's match. Unable to put the final ball in the box.

    But, unlike men's team, the warm up matches have been brilliant for England Women... Time to set the oven to high and start cooking us up some success!

  • Comment posted by brianusedtobe8, today at 22:08

    A win is a win. England didn’t win their first match in 1966. They will be better in 2nd game.

  • Comment posted by Age of Unenlightenment, today at 22:08

  • Comment posted by golfjon, today at 22:08

    What an awful game of football. If that is the standard it's my first and last game.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:08

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 22:08

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:07

    Enjoyable game, and a great atmosphere. Was hoping for a more convincing scoreline, but they always say it's best to ease yourself into these competitions...