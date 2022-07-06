Match ends, England 1, Austria Women 0.
Beth Mead helped England get off to a winning start at Euro 2022 as they beat Austria in front of a record crowd for a European Women's Championship game at Old Trafford.
The Arsenal winger chested down Fran Kirby's lifted pass and deftly touched it over club team-mate Manuela Zinsberger after just 16 minutes.
There was a roar from the majority of the 68,871 in attendance as Mead turned to them passionately with her arms in the air - though, they were made to wait anxiously as there was a VAR check for a possible offside.
The early goal settled England's nerves and they quickly began to dominate in Manchester.
Mead, Georgia Stanway and Kirby offered plenty of creativity and movement in the first half and one criticism may have been England's lack of ruthlessness.
But it was a job well done in the tournament opener and though Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps was called into action to deny Barbara Dunst in the second half, Austria were reduced to few clear-cut chances.
The Lionesses, who are in Group A with Austria, Northern Ireland and Norway, are aiming to win their first major tournament - and have started that bid by extending their unbeaten run to 15 matches.
Sarina Wiegman's side face arguably their toughest test of the group stages on Monday when they take on Norway, ranked 11th in the world.
Job done for England
England's task on the opening night was simple: win at all costs.
They did that and though it was not the free-flowing performance Wiegman may have hoped to see, it kickstarted their Euro campaign and gave the home fans at Old Trafford a result they could celebrate.
Fans gathered outside the stadium hours before kick-off, wearing England's new shirt and posing for photographs in front of Old Trafford's famous statues.
Austria's fans also gathered in numbers, chanting and draped in flags as they tried to get in the background of television shots as crews worked outside.
It was a memorable night - not for the performance but for the occasion - and England will hope to gather momentum as they prepare for a tough match on Monday.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
England
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameEarpsAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number2Player nameBronzeAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number6Player nameBrightAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number8Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number3Player nameDalyAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number10Player nameStanwayAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number4Player nameWalshAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number7Player nameMeadAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number14Player nameKirbyAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number11Player nameHempAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number9Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.92
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number20Player nameTooneAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number23Player nameRussoAverage rating
5.19
Austria
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameZinsbergerAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number12Player nameWienroitherAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number7Player nameWenningerAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number11Player nameSchnaderbeckAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number19Player nameHanshawAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number17Player namePuntigamAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number8Player nameDunstAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number9Player nameZadrazilAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number10Player nameFeiersingerAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number3Player nameNaschenwengAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number15Player nameBillaAverage rating
5.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameGeorgievaAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number14Player nameHöbingerAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number18Player nameHickelsberger-FüllerAverage rating
5.86
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Earps
- 2Bronze
- 6Bright
- 8Williamson
- 3Daly
- 10Stanway
- 4Walsh
- 7MeadSubstituted forKellyat 64'minutes
- 14KirbySubstituted forTooneat 63'minutes
- 11Hemp
- 9WhiteSubstituted forRussoat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Greenwood
- 12Carter
- 13Hampton
- 15Stokes
- 16Scott
- 17Parris
- 18Kelly
- 19England
- 20Toone
- 21Roebuck
- 22Wubben-Moy
- 23Russo
Austria
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 12Wienroither
- 7Wenninger
- 11SchnaderbeckSubstituted forGeorgievaat 77'minutes
- 19Hanshaw
- 17Puntigam
- 8Dunst
- 9Zadrazil
- 10FeiersingerSubstituted forHöbingerat 87'minutes
- 3NaschenwengSubstituted forHickelsberger-Füllerat 59'minutes
- 15Billa
Substitutes
- 2Georgieva
- 4Degen
- 5Schasching
- 6Schiechtl
- 13Kirchberger
- 14Höbinger
- 16Eder
- 18Hickelsberger-Füller
- 20Makas
- 21Kresche
- 22Enzinger
- 23Pal
- Referee:
- Marta Huerta de Aza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 1, Austria Women 0.
Post update
Rachel Daly (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women).
Post update
Foul by Alessia Russo (England).
Post update
Carina Wenninger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marie-Therese Höbinger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marie-Therese Höbinger.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria Women. Marie-Therese Höbinger replaces Laura Feiersinger because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, England. Conceded by Verena Hanshaw.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Foul by Chloe Kelly (England).
Post update
Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (England) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Post update
Rachel Daly (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Alessia Russo (England).
Post update
Marina Georgieva (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.
You'll have to go to the next level against Norway.
Does anyone know the percentage involved in the women game?
As for all the poor souls who find it too difficult to negotiate finding the correct page on the football site, boo hoo.
This won't worry the serious teams in the competition
Till then, very small chance of hitting people's imagination
But, unlike men's team, the warm up matches have been brilliant for England Women... Time to set the oven to high and start cooking us up some success!