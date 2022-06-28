Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Striker Michael Wilde has scored more than 200 Cymru Premier goals, including 73 for Nomads

Michael Wilde has rejoined Connah's Quay Nomads after one season with Flint Town United.

The 38-year-old striker helped Nomads to the 2021 Cymru Premier title, passing the 200-goal mark in the competition in the process.

Wilde originally joined Nomads in June 2016 and went on to make 154 competitive starts, scoring 73 times.

"It's great to have Michael back, we go back a long way," Nomads head coach Craig Harrison told the club website.

"He is in the top five all-time strikers in Welsh Premier League history and is a proven goalscorer year in, year out and has been for over 10 years.

"He fits straight back in to the club; style, expectation, demands, players, staff and supporters. He is great in the dressing room and... I have personally worked with him for the best part of 10 years in different roles and different clubs."

Wilde, who has also played for Rotherham and Chester, is the third highest scorer in the history of Welsh league football having scored 220 league goals - trailing just Rhys Griffiths and all-time leader Marc Lloyd-Williams.

Nomads were back-to-back Cymru Premier champions but lost their title last season to The New Saints in disappointing fashion, not even making the top-half Conference competition when the league split mid-season.

Harrison added: "It was obvious that the one thing that we lacked a little bit last season was goals and Wildey scored 14 league goals in 22 games and 18 in all competitions at Flint.

"With the addition of Wildey and Joe Malkin, and re-signing Craig Curran, we are hoping to increase our goals ratio."