Travers (right) helped Bournemouth set a new record of six consecutive away clean sheets with an away victory at Stoke last October

Bournemouth have agreed a new five-year deal with goalkeeper Mark Travers.

The Republic of Ireland international, 23, helped Scott Parker's side achieve promotion back to the Premier League last season and won the EFL Golden Glove award, given to the keeper with the most clean sheets in the league.

Travers has been with the Cherries since joining as a 17-year-old in 2016 and made his debut in 2019.

Having signed a long-term deal in 2019, the new deal now runs until 2027.

The Irishman played all but one of Bournemouth's 46 league games of the 2021-22 Championship season, keeping 20 clean sheets as the Cherries clinched the second automatic promotion berth.

He assumed the first-choice role at the start of the season after the departure of veteran Asmir Begovic, and was rewarded for his efforts by being voted the Bournemouth fans' player of the season.