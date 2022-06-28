Elijah Adebayo made his Luton debut against Cardiff City in February 2021

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones believes there is plenty more to come from last season's top scorer Elijah Adebayo.

The 24-year-old scored 17 goals in his first full season at Kenilworth Road after moving from Walsall.

But injury meant he was barely involved in their play-off semi-final defeat against Huddersfield Town.

Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio that he does not expect Adebayo to be sold this summer and said: "He's not at his ceiling with us yet."

Adebayo made 42 appearances for the Hatters in 2021-22 but did not play the final two games of the regular season and only appeared for the final moments of the second leg against Huddersfield as they lost 2-1 on aggregate.

"Towards the end of the season, a bit of fatigue came in, that showed in him getting injured and it was sad he missed the biggest games," said Jones.

"We would have had an edge if he'd been in the team and we were very unlucky not to go through in the tie. He might have been the difference, you never know."

Luton have already boosted their striking options for the new season by bringing in Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

And Jones added: "What we want to do this season is give him (Adebayo) that little bit of help, because we were very reliant on him in an out of possession, so that we keep him fresh and more durable."